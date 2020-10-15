1/1
PROVOST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PROVOST: In loving memory of Emilia (Emily) Mary Provost, née: Gardiner. Emily was born on November 20, 1941 in Île-à-la-Crosse, SK, and passed away on September 25, 2020, in Abbotsford, BC. She is survived by her children: Kelly (Jocelyn) Provost, Kim (Glen) Carson, James (Sheri) Provost, and Lia Provost; grandchildren: Aidan, Kennedy, Nissa, and Finn Provost; and siblings: Therese Durocher, Antoine Gardiner, and Dorothee Chretien. She was predeceased by her parents: Leon and Josette Gardiner; husband: Clair Provost; daughter: Maryann; and siblings: Rosa Roy, Mary Roy, and Eugene Gardiner. A memorial service was held on October 5th at Living Faith Chapel in North Battleford, SK, with Dan Glass officiating. Interment took place at North Battleford City Cemetery. "I will never forget this awful time, as I grieve over my loss. Yet I still dare to hope when I remember this: The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning." Lam.3:20-23 (NLT) Donations in memory of Emily may be made to World Vision (worldvision.ca) or to Women's Brain Health Initiative (womensbrainhealth.org). __________________________________________________



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved