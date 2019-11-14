Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PRYSTUPA. View Sign Service Information Saskatoon Funeral Home 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-244-5577 Obituary

PRYSTUPA, Bernard "Bernie" It is with great sadness that the family of Bernard "Bernie" Fredrick Prystupa announces his passing on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Bernie was the third child born to Fred and Olive Prystupa of Mayfair. He was born in Rabbit Lake on August 18, 1952. He spent his childhood, primarily, in Mayfair, except for two years in which his family resided in Wakaw. Growing up, some of Bernie's fondest memories were of time spent with family: fishing trips to Meeting Lake, learning to curl, and, especially, the trip to Ontario in 1967. He was a mischievous boy and loved pulling pranks. This is where his brilliant sense of humour began to blossom. Bernie graduated from Mayfair High School in 1970. That fall, he moved to Moose Jaw to attend the Saskatchewan Institute of Applied Science and Technology (SIAST), graduating in 1972 with a diploma in Survey Technology. Bernie's places of employment included Underwood, McLellan, and Associates in North Battleford; Tri-City Surveys; and Web and Webster Surveys, both in Saskatoon. In 1986, he began his 31-year career with the City of Saskatoon in the Public Works Division, which is where he found his niche. He surveyed many roads, subdivisions, and various other construction projects and served as a mentor for numerous junior employees. He valued his job and many of his co-workers, and, especially, appreciated winning a noon hour game of Kaiser. Bernie retired in 2017 as an inspector and was well respected in his field. In August of 1973, Bernie married Brenda Allenby, also from Mayfair. They divorced after 7 years of marriage. His second love was Debbie Fehr from Saskatoon. They shared many happy years together and had a common interest in fishing and experiencing resorts. When that relationship ended, he devoted the remaining years of his life to spending time with his family. Bernie's hobbies included old cars, especially Fords and Mercs; listening to classic rock; reading; bowling; touring historical sites with his mom; spending time with his siblings and their families; and attending car shows with his pride and joy – his 1965 Galaxie 500. He and his brother, Merv, shared a passion for Kaiser, fishing, and storytelling. They had a close relationship until Merv's passing in 2012. In recent years, he and his two sisters holidayed at Candle Lake and Tobin Lake and enjoyed many laughs together. Having no children of his own, Bernie developed very special relationships with his nieces and nephews, their spouses, and his great-nieces and great-nephews. He was always proud of their accomplishments and especially enjoyed gathering with them on holidays or to try out new restaurants. These events were always filled with laughter, as no one could tell a story quite like him. Bernie leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Darlene (John) Batty, Diane (Gordon) Harris; sister-in-law, Sharon Prystupa; nephews, Bart Prystupa and his children Nicholas, Lawrence, Corbin, and Evie; Jay (Raelene); Batty; Craig (Dana) Harris; David Harris (Amanda Hainsworth); nieces, Joyanne (Joe) Dufour; Allison (Dillan) Batty-Simonar; niece-in-law, Holly Prystupa and daughters Dakota and Hannah; special great-nieces and great-nephew, Ayden, Ellianna, Lochlan, M'Kinley, and Bowdyn Dufour; Emeri, Nixen, Maddox, Asher, and Islah Simonar; Meryck Batty; Jack and Claire Harris; aunts, uncle and cousins; friend and co-worker; Megan Heatherley and her son, Carson. He is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Olive Prystupa; infant sister, Joycey Ann; older brother, Mervin Prystupa; nephews, Bret Prystupa and Wayne Prystupa and niece, Danni Jean Harris. Liturgy of the Word will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Saskatoon Funeral Home (338 - 4th Avenue North). His final resting place will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Saskatoon. At Bernie's request, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). Arrangements are entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be left at





