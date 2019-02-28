RENSBY: In loving memory of Elaine Rensby, born July 12, 1933 at Glaslyn, Sask., passed away February 10, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Survived by her loving siblings: Jean (UAngus) Lavallie, Saskatoon, SK., Sonny (William)(UShirley) Ducharme, Edmonton, AB., Nettie Annett (Vic) Abtosway, Saskatoon, SK., Vivian Ducharme, Saskatoon, SK., Linda (Lawrence) Skarra, Grimshaw, AB., Marilyn Ducharme, Battleford, SK; sister-in-law, Verna (Jacques) Leask; nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her husband, Fred Rensby; parents: Moses & Edith Ducharme; sister, Irene Ducharme; brothers: Bud (Clarence) Ducharme, Albert Ducharme (in infancy), Alfred (Fred) Ducharme, Linda's twin sister (in infancy). Funeral Service was held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service with President Art Jones - Branch President, Conducting. Presiding was President John Spencer - Counselor in Stake Presidency, The . Welcome And Announcements - Pres. Art Jones; Opening Prayer - Sister Sandy Racicot; Eulogy - Janice Staff; Gospel Message - John Spencer. Music Ministry: Glenn Goodman – Organist; Vivian Ducharme – Soloist - "23 Psalm"; Hymns: How Gentle God's Commands & O My Father. Honorary Pallbearers were Family and Friends. Active Pallbearers were Elder Hart, Elder Steele, Michylo Leask, Daniel Konopelski, Blaine Abtosway & Stacey Ducharme. Memorials are requested to the donor's choice. Interment: Dedication Of The Grave - Pres. Daniel Konopelski EQ President at Town Of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. (306-446-4200) __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019