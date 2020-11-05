1/1
Robin RISEING
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RISEING: Robin B. J. Riseing, late of Pine Island Lodge in Maidstone, SK. Passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2020 at 76 years. Robin was born January 27th, 1944 in North Battleford Hospital to Ellen & Ted Riseing. Robin Attended and Notre Dame and NBCI. He worked his whole life, starting in Saskatoon for a year then returning home to North Battleford where he ran Stop & Serve Turbo on Railway Ave for many years. Robin then ran the David Laird Campground for a number of years and after that at Sarcan until his retirement for the past 12 years. Robin then moved into the Pine Island Lodge in Maidstone, SK after his legs gave out and he was in a wheelchair. Robin is dearly loved and remembered by his brother Ed Riseing of North Battleford, Claire Riseing–Virdi of North Battleford; sister Donna (Bill) Butterfield; nieces and nephews, Tracy (Bob) Gardiner, Frankie Menzies (Jeff Toews & Jacob Toews) Kassidy Menzies, Kolten Gardiner, Tessa Gardiner; Brad Butterfield children Gracie, Faith, Sara, Mary & Denver; niece Crystal (Jason) Loweryson; nephewTom Butterfield; step-sisters Geraldine Anderson, Phyllis Nault; step-brother Lewis Murray. Robin was predeceased by his father Charles Edward (Ted) Riseing in July1958 mother Ellen Murray in May 1996; step-father Bill Murray in 1973; step-brothers Lloyd Murray and step-sister Colleen Baker. Funeral Service for Robin will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Chapel (1271 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK.) Covid19 Restriction and Protocols will be asked to be followed masks are advised but not mandatory. Robins family would like to thank the staff at Pine Island Lodge for the excellent care and compassion they extended to Robin these past 12 years as well as to Wally Markewich and Staff of Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, 206-445-2418. Condolences can be left at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com



Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sallows and McDonald - Wilson and Zehner
1271 103 Street
North Battleford, SK S9A1K7
3064452418
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved