SAYERS:
Marian Francis Sayers (nee: Tatro): Marian Francis Sayers left our earthly world, peacefully, the morning of Friday, November 6th, 2020 with her beloved David by her side. She was born on October 27th, 1955 to Lillian and George Tatro, one of eight children. Marian loved to read. She was incredibly outspoken and honest, even if it hurt. But, she loved unconditionally, and adored her family, preferring to be home than anywhere else. Extraordinarily intelligent, she was a living dictionary, and tremendously skilled in verbal repartee. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband of 45 years David Sayers; children Christopher Sayers, Donald & Jocelyn Sayers, and Nikie "Robbin" Sayers; grandchildren Taylor, Jamie, Brianna, Ryan, and Riley Sayers; siblings Jean (Leon) Lacoussiere, Joan (Aime) Prince, Edith (Don) Macangus, and Allan (Fran) Tatro; siblings-in-law Marie Tatro, Charlie Dillabough, Elizabeth "Liz" Laplante, Gloria (Ken) Higgins, Allan Sayers, Nick (Joyce) Sayers, and Nick Dwyer; as well as numerous relatives and friends. Marian is predeceased by her parents Lillian & George Tatro; Parents-in-law Dan and Eva Sayers; siblings John "Jack" Tatro, Elizabeth "Beth" Dillabough, and Lillian (Gerald) Lavoie; siblings-in-law Reg Laplante, and Bertha Dwyer; Nephews James and George Tatro. Condolences for the family may be left at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com,
arrangements entrusted (306) 445-2418.