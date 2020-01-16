SCHAEFER: It is with sadness the family of Darin Schaefer, resident of the Meota, SK district passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 50 years. A Celebration of Life service for Darin was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm from the Meota Community Complex with Pastor Deb McNabb officiating. Darin is remembered by his loving wife Terra ; son Damon Schaefer, daughters Kennedy Schaefer and Kesha Schaefer (Jesse McNabb); parents Maurice & Louise Schaefer; sister Tina Schaefer; brother Derrick Schaefer (Lyla Johnson) -Dylan & Emma; mother-in-law Dianne Schweitzer; sisters-in-law Natalie Guy (Dean Casorso) - Harley, and Renée (Matt) Storgard - Talia and Sofia. He is predeceased by his son Adam Schaefer, father-in-law Donald Guy; grandparents Ralph & Rita Schaefer and Arthur & Antoinette Gelinas. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial donations in memory of Darin may be directed to Edam H. Hardcastle school for the Better Together T shirt program Po Box 370 Edam, SK S0M 0V0 or to the Village of Meota PO Box 123, Meota, Sk, S0M-1X0 for the future purchase of a Columbarium. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020