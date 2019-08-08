SCHELL: The family of William Frank (Bill) Schell are saddened to announce his passing on August 1, 2019 in North Battleford, SK, at the age of 88 years. Bill was born February 26, 1931 to Daisy and Otto Schell. He attended Connaught School but left in grade six to help support his family. He had an array of jobs and businesses in his lifetime but is most well known for owning a White Rose Bulk Fuel dealership along with S&M Trucks and Equipment. Bill was married 68 years to Helen Mader and they had two children, Renee and Kim. Bill and Helen spent much of their time fishing at Green Lake or ice fishing on Jackfish. He will be remembered by his family: daughter Renee; granddaughter Joy (Dan) Ferderer; great grandchildren Carlee, Lucas and Macy; grandson Grant (Jodi) Woytiuk; great grandchildren James, Brett and Kora; son Kim (Terri); grandson Kipp (Georgia) Schell; great grandchildren Flynn, Uzzi and Elkin; granddaughter Danae Schell; and great grandson Eli; his brother Leonard's family; brother Raymond Schell; brother-in-law Steve Kowerchuk and family; sister-in-law Lillian Kovar and family; as well as Helen's brothers and sisters families. Bill was predeceased by his wife Helen; parents Daisy and Otto; brother Leonard; sister Betty; son-in-law Orest Woytiuk; daughters-in-law Debbie and Doreen, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law of Helen's family; sister-in-law Joyce. Bill's family would like to thank the staff of River Heights Lodge and Caleb Village. As per Bill's request there will be no funeral service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019