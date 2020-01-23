Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SCHUSSLER. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

SCHUSSLER: Art was born on July 3, 1936 at Langton Township, Ontario and grew up in Wabigoon, Ontario. Art enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1954. It was in the Air Force that he met his fellow comrade Wilma McLeod and made her his lifetime comrade on June 17, 1957. They went on to have 3 children, 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild before Wilma's passing in 2014. Art was blessed with 2 more great-grandchildren after that. Art served in several provinces in Canada and in Minnesota U.S.A. Art reached the rank of sergeant and was awarded numerous commendations and medals including the Maple Leaf Bar, the Rosette Clasp, the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee medal (1977) and the Queen II Diamond Jubilee medal (2012) for his service to his country. He retired from the Air Force in 1978 and joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as a telecommunications officer in North Battleford, SK until his retirement in 1996. Art dedicated his retirement years not just to his family but his friends and many organizations throughout the Battlefords, especially the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron #43. The Royal Canadian Legion Branches #9 and #70 were both very dear to him and he spent countless hours serving on various positions over his 45 years as a member. His kind, generous, loving and humorous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Kevin, Vince and Tracey Schussler; grandchildren: Ryan (Alyssa) Dillabough and Chelsey (Tommy) Trudel; great-grandchildren: Jaycee, Jax and Lena; brothers: Vernon (Elva) Schussler and Les (Gale) Schussler; brothers and sisters-in-law: Hugh (Barb) McLeod, Derwood (Judie) McLeod, Wade (Lynn) McLeod and Phyllis Baker; numerous nieces and nephews that he cherished dearly. Predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Wilma and his sister Judy. With respect to Art's wishes there will be no formal funeral service but a memorial will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 70, 1352 – 100th Street, North Battleford, SK on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Family would like to thank the paramedics and emergency room staff at BUH. Memorials are requested to the BUH Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to







