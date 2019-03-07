SELINGER: Anton Edward Selinger: Dad was known to his friends as "Tony". He passed away quietly the evening of February 26, 2019 just minutes before his 91st birthday. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his siblings Agathe Nattrass, Frank Selinger, Philip Selinger, Barbara Sander and Anna Iwaskow. Tony was always present in our lives and dedicated to expressing how very proud he was of all of us. Providing for 7 children ,which included two sets of twins, meant long hours working at his calling as a mechanic. He made many friends and acquaintances at the Shell Service Station. Due to his work ethic and sheer physical power his clients trusted him and he earned their loyalty. Tony is survived by his daughter Debbie (Kurt) Borgeson and grandchildren Lindsay (Devon) Mann and great-grandchildren London, Tay, and Bruin; Kristin; and Karlye and great-grandchild Gwendalyn; daughter Sandy (Kim) Cook and grandchildren A.J. (Rebecca) and Mitchell; daughter Brenda (Bill) Halewich and grandchildren Brody, Kerby (Brittany), and Brianna; son Brian; daughter Dianna (Tom) Hawboldt; daughter Rhonda Selinger and grandchildren James and Jessie; son Randy (Lori) Selinger and grandchildren Madelyn, Ava, Ethan, Grace and Gavin. Tony is predeceased by his loving wife Florence; his parents Philip and Anna Selinger, his daughter Arlene Selinger, brothers George, Leo, Edward, Wilfred, Eugene and Mike; mother and father-in-law Alec and Hosen Holt (Zeer), step-father-in-law Steve Zeer. During his final days, Tony succumbed quietly to his battle with all of the ailments wearing on his body. Memorial donations can be directed to either of these foundations. Lung Association of Canada sk.lung.ca Address: The Lung Association ,Saskatchewan 1231- 8th Street East, Saskatoon, Sk. S7H 0S5 or Diabetes Canada diabetes.ca, 104-2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, Sk. S7L5Z5. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Vital Roman Catholic Church in Battleford, Sask. Lunch to follow. Interment will take place later in the day for immediate family only at Town of Battleford Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). __________________________________________________
