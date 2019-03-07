Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anton Edward Selinger. View Sign

SELINGER: Anton Edward Selinger: Dad was known to his friends as "Tony". He passed away quietly the evening of February 26, 2019 just minutes before his 91st birthday. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his siblings Agathe Nattrass, Frank Selinger, Philip Selinger, Barbara Sander and Anna Iwaskow. Tony was always present in our lives and dedicated to expressing how very proud he was of all of us. Providing for 7 children ,which included two sets of twins, meant long hours working at his calling as a mechanic. He made many friends and acquaintances at the Shell Service Station. Due to his work ethic and sheer physical power his clients trusted him and he earned their loyalty. Tony is survived by his daughter Debbie (Kurt) Borgeson and grandchildren Lindsay (Devon) Mann and great-grandchildren London, Tay, and Bruin; Kristin; and Karlye and great-grandchild Gwendalyn; daughter Sandy (Kim) Cook and grandchildren A.J. (Rebecca) and Mitchell; daughter Brenda (Bill) Halewich and grandchildren Brody, Kerby (Brittany), and Brianna; son Brian; daughter Dianna (Tom) Hawboldt; daughter Rhonda Selinger and grandchildren James and Jessie; son Randy (Lori) Selinger and grandchildren Madelyn, Ava, Ethan, Grace and Gavin. Tony is predeceased by his loving wife Florence; his parents Philip and Anna Selinger, his daughter Arlene Selinger, brothers George, Leo, Edward, Wilfred, Eugene and Mike; mother and father-in-law Alec and Hosen Holt (Zeer), step-father-in-law Steve Zeer. During his final days, Tony succumbed quietly to his battle with all of the ailments wearing on his body. Memorial donations can be directed to either of these foundations. Lung Association of Canada





338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019

