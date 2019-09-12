Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SKOW. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

SKOW: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elsie Clara Skow, at Leduc, Alberta (formerly from North Battleford, Saskatchewan) at the age of 86. Elsie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Myrle (Tony), son Gregory (Jamie), son Darcy (Dana), her 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters Caroline. Geraldine, Louise and Diane and her brother Lyle. Elsie was predeceased by her husband Edward and brother Henry and mother Clara and father Henry. Elsie was born in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan where she grew up with her parents Henry and Clara Kahl. Elsie graduated from grade 12 at Molewood School in Sandwith, Saskatchewan. She met her husband at a church dance in Medstead, Saskatchewan. They were married on April 17, 1952, moved to North Battleford, Saskatchewan and were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Elsie pursued a career with CIBC and in March 1970, Elsie was appointed the First Female Branch Manager of CIBC in Saskatchewan. When the promotion was announced by CIBC, Congratulations in written letters were received from the House of Commons, Canada and the Canadian Senate. Elsie continued her career with CIBC for 30 years and retired in May 1990. Very Proud of you Mum!!! Elsie enjoyed having her children and grandchildren join her and Ed at the lake. Elsie was also known for her sewing and baking skills. Grandma was especially known for her homemade Oriole Cookies. Elsie also enjoyed curling, golfing, bowling, fishing, clogging, playing scrabble, playing cards and square dancing. Elsie and Edward would travel throughout North America to square dance and Elsie would always ensure that they were dressed in fashion for each and every dance event. Elsie also enjoyed the Red Hatters Club. She also enjoyed travelling with her husband to Europe and across the United States. Elsie and Edward moved to Leduc in May of 2009 to be closer to their three children. Elsie so enjoyed living at Salem Mews where she met some great ladies which she became very close to. Mum moved to Salem Manor in 2013 and that is where she spent her last years being well looked after by Edward, her children and the Nursing Staff at Salem. A Celebration of Elsie and Edward will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10801 Winder Crescent, North Battleford, Saskatchewan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th Avenue, Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 3X1 for Elsie and The , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 2R3 for Edward. Condolences can be sent to







