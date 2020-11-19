SLOAN:
Dwight Sloan was born March 3, 1951 in Sudbury, Ontario. Survived by his loving wife, Allie Raycraft; his family: sons: Ronald, Gary and Clayton Sloan; his daughter, Felicia Sloan; spouses of his children; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; his ex-wife, Charlotte Ann Sloan; brother, Norman; sisters: Loma Bologa and Iris Lachance. Predeceased by parents, Hector and Frances Sloan; brothers: Donald and Hector Sloan; sisters: Dodie and Doreen. Dwight worked at Inco Mine in Thompson, Manitoba for 30 years, retiring to North Battleford and buying a house. In North Battleford he worked bingo in order to meet people where he met Allie Raycraft and they became a couple for 16 years. He loved to go to the casino, work bingo and took various jobs over the years at Modern Janitorial, Petro-Can and Husky. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and refused to take any treatment. He passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Battlefords Union Hospital. There will be no Service by request. No flowers please. Memorial donations are requested to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 Or a Charity of the Donors Choice would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).