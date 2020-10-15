1/1
SMART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMART: It is with great sadness the family of Ralph Smart announce his passing on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Pastor Rodney Cox presided over his Celebration of Life held on October 6, 2020 at Living Faith Chapel, North Battleford, SK. Interment took place at the Columbarium, Town of Battleford Cemetery. Ralph will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends, but his legacy will live on through his four children, fourteen grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to his sister Betty Ann, the First Responders, Battlefords Union Hospital and Robert MacKay and staff of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Memorials are requested to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation Inc., Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or Living Faith Chapel, 1371 – 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1K9. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved