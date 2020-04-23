SPANIER: Mr. Earl Spanier of North Battleford, SK passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Battleford's District Care Centre at the age of 83 years. Due to the current situation with Covid-19 a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and time. Dates and times will be made available once known. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations in memory of Earl may be directed to the 55 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 500 Toronto, Ontario M4V 2Y7. Funeral arrangements for Earl Spanier have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020