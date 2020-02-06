SPENCE: Mr. Danny Spence resident of Speers, SK passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 61 years. A Celebration of Life Memorial gathering was held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Western Development Museum - Heritage Hall. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Danny Spence can be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 . Danny is survived by his siblings: Geraldine (Bruce) Eaket - Rhonda (Keith) Bell, Jeff McIntyre, Kelly (Deanna) Spence - Ryan (Latara) Spence, Michelle Spence, Bonnie (John) Millard - Robin (Keri) Millard, Darcy Millard, Pamela (David) Turcotté; sister-in-law Charlene Spence; great nieces, nephews, Aunt Alma McBlain, Aunt May Spence & numerous cousins. Danny is predeceased by his parents Clif and Betty Spence. Condolence may be made at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts & Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020