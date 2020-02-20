Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYCH. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

SYCH: It is with great sadness the family of Fay Sych, resident of North Battleford, SK, announce her passing on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Battlefords Union Hospital. Left to cherish her memory are her loving family: Randy (Gail) of North Battleford, SK and their family - Carrie (Aaron) Leech: Alexis & David and Michael (Jaide): Blake and Riley; Terry (Nadine) of North Battleford, SK and their family - Matthew (Rachel), Evan (Audrey) and Connor (Leah); brother, Bill Furniss of Calgary, AB and his son Travis and family; cousin, Jean McKay of Saskatoon, SK and her son Brian (Gloria); sister-in-law, Marie Kellett (Hal); nieces: Valerie Sutton, Pam Ness and Deidra Ness; nephew, Kevin Ness and their families. Fay was predeceased by her husband, Gordon (2006); parents: Bill and Annie Furniss; mother and father-in-law: Peter and Elsie Sych; sister, Betty Sutton; brother-in-law, Stan Sutton; sister-in-law, Ellie Furniss; one brother in infancy. A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Fay may be made to the Cancer Research Centre - 20 Campus Drive, Saskatoon SK, S7N 4H4. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of The Battlefords Funeral Service (306) 446 4200.







