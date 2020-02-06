SYHUT: John Syhut passed away in North Battleford on January 27, 2020 at the age of 83 years. John is survived by his loving wife, Lois Syhut of 61 years; son, Wade (Debby); daughter, Brenda. John was predeceased by his daughter, Shirley Katherine; parents, Pete & Katherine Syhut; sisters, Olga Polo and Anne Kostiuk. A service to honour John Syhut will be held in the Sonningdale Hall on Friday, January 31st at 11am everyone is welcome. Following the internment in the Sonningdale Cemetery a lunch will be served at the Hall.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020