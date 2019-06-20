Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THIELL. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

THIELL: In Loving Memory of Anne Marie Thiell, born August 10, 1919 at Sinnett, Saskatchewan, passed away April 29, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta. Anne is lovingly remembered for her kindness, her strong faith and her generous spirit. Her smile was vibrant and made everyone around her feel welcome and important. She loved being with her family, especially the youngest members. Anne will be dearly missed by her daughter Joan and her children: Donald (Anita); Debra (Mark); Timothy (Karen); Lisa (Brian); her daughter-in-law Therese and her children: Andrew (Patty); Blaine (Susan); Joseph; Pamela (Kevin); Treana (Darin); 14 Great-Grandchildren & 9 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband August, her son Bernard, and her great-great-granddaughter, Haylee, and numerous siblings. Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Calasanctius Parish, North Battleford, SK with The Celebrant Fr. Phinh Do. Memorial Donations are requested to St. Joseph Calasanctius Parish, 1942 - 98th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 0N4. Interment took place at the City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).







