TKATCHUK: In Loving Memory of Kasia "Kate" Tkatchuk, born March 17, 1925, SW4-46-13 W3rd/Whitkow, SK, passed away November 24, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Jim (Darcia) Tkatchuk, Mary Jane Adams and Kathy (Randy) Aumack; grandchildren: Vincent (Shannon) Tkatchuk, Terry Tkatchuk, Cheritina Tkatchuk, Roxanne (Derek) Smith, Kevin (Christy) Adams, Carrie (Trevor) Foster, Russell (Brenda) Aumack and Shelley (Doug) MacKinnon; great-grandchildren: Kaitlin (Brayden), Traye, Ashton, Courtnee, Tyler (Brooke), Kaitlyn, Quinn, Sumer, Dmytro, Brock, Sienna, Liam, Grayson, Keatley, Jack and Henry; great-great-grandchildren: Paisley, Oakley and Jordyn; special family member Larry Schamber (Sandy); sister-in-law, Ann Starycki; numerous nieces and nephews. Kasia "Kate" was predeceased by her loving husband, Dick Tkatchuk; parents: Alex and Anna Starycki; three sisters; three brothers; son-in-law, Bernie Adams; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-laws. Funeral Divine Liturgy was held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK with Celebrant Reverend Father Ivan Derkach assisted by Father Barry Tkachuk. Cross Bearer was Traye Tkatchuk. Cantor was Stella Ewanchuk. Eulogy was given by Vincent Tkatchuk and Shelley MacKinnon. Epistle Reading by Darcia Tkatchuk. Music Ministry: All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Church Choir; Soloist - Robert MacKay -"In The Garden". Honor Guard was the All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Women's League. Honorary Pallbearers were All Kate's Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren & Great-Great-Grandchildren. Active Pallbearers were Vincent Tkatchuk, Terry Tkatchuk, Russell Aumack, Kevin Adams, Doug MacKinnon, Trevor Foster, Cheritina Tkatchuk and Shelley MacKinnon. Interment was at the City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Memorials are requested to Harwood Manor (Please designate to the Recreation Fund), 2691 Clements Drive, North Battleford, SK S9A 1H9. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks Our family would like to thank the staff at Harwood Manor for their care and compassion, Father Ivan Derkach and Father Barry Tkachuk for officiating the service, Cantor Stella Ewanchuk and the Choir. We'd also like to thank the Ukrainian Catholic Ladies for preparing and serving the lunch, Sandra Shevchuk for baking the Kolochi. Thank you to all those sending flowers, for your phone calls, special visits, donations of food and baking, and to all who attended from near and far and a special thanks to Bob MacKay and staff at Battlefords Funeral Service. God Bless you all!
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
