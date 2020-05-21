TROJAN: It is with great sadness, we announce the loss of our father and grandfather Mike Trojan on May 07, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Lisa; grandson, Kody (Jade) and their son, Brooks and granddaughter, Brittany, Lloydminster, SK; three sisters, Irene Nederlof, Calgary, AB; Violet (Jim) Pottle, Calgary, AB; Audrey (Les) Turner, Saskatoon, SK; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; sister, Vera; two brothers, Eugene and George. Private family graveside service to be held