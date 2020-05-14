TUCKER: It is with great sadness the family of Douglas Allen Tucker announce his peaceful passing on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Battlefords District Care Centre, Battleford, SK. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Emily ; his daughters / grandchildren: Michael Day (Tess); Katie, Lucy and Gordon, Adam Day (Amanda); Gabriel and Daniel, Linda Day (Tim); Nicole Kratchmer (Joshua); Bridgette, Laurie St. Marie (Randy); Nathan, Hayley Cole (Adam) and Alec; as well as brother Kenneth and numerous family members and friends. Predeceased by daughter Christine Day; parents George and Isabelle Tucker; brothers Billy, Earl and Roy; sisters-in-law Anna Tucker and Joan Power; nephew Gordon Tucker. Douglas Allen Tucker, born November 21, 1935, was the youngest of 5 boys to George & Isabelle Tucker of the Lost Horse Creek / Murray Lake District. Doug attended Scentgrass Lake School to Grade 10, when he began a lifetime of farming. First with his father, brothers Roy and Ken, and later with son-in-law Randy. Doug married Emily Scargall in 1958, they lived with Roy on the farm. With the arrival of the three girls, more room was required. So a new house was built on the farm. Three daughters, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren Doug's world was complete. Doug was an avid hunter, spending weeks each fall after moose, deer, elk & antelope. The last few bushels of crop were barely in the bin before plans were made for "the hunt". Living on the banks of Lost Horse Creek, fishing was a favourite pastime. Doug enjoyed sports hardball, hockey, curling , golf, camping, ice fishing and travelling. There was always time for coffee and a couple of hands of Kaiser or Whist. There will be no funeral service at present till the Covid19 crisis is contained. Donations are requested to Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1, Canadian Diabetes Association, PO Box 26331 STN Brm B, Toronto, ON M7Y 4R1 or to the Donor's choice. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 14 to May 16, 2020.