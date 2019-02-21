Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VANY. View Sign

VANY: Mr. Maurice Vany resident of Battleford passed away peacefully with family by his side Tuesday, Febuary 5, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 83 years. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Sat. Feb 9, 2019 from the St. Vital Roman Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kunnath as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date. Maurice is lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Joyce, their four children and their families; Michael (Kim) - Sean, & Marshall Lang; Diana (Randy); Kevin (Brenda) - Chris, Ryan (Leanna), Brittany (Aaron), Karlee, Codey, Tyler; Glen (Cammie) - Blair, Nathan; his sister Claire (Henry) Kotun; his "cousin brother" Albert (Yvonne) Vany; sisters-in-law, Judy Lavoie, Dorothy (Bob) Schonknecht; Edith (Karl) Jensen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Maurice is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Juliette Vany; and brother-in-law Louis Lavoie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mr. Maurice Vany may be directed to the BUH Foundation Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at







Mr. Maurice Vany resident of Battleford passed away peacefully with family by his side Tuesday, Febuary 5, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 83 years. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Sat. Feb 9, 2019 from the St. Vital Roman Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kunnath as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date. Maurice is lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Joyce, their four children and their families; Michael (Kim) - Sean, & Marshall Lang; Diana (Randy); Kevin (Brenda) - Chris, Ryan (Leanna), Brittany (Aaron), Karlee, Codey, Tyler; Glen (Cammie) - Blair, Nathan; his sister Claire (Henry) Kotun; his "cousin brother" Albert (Yvonne) Vany; sisters-in-law, Judy Lavoie, Dorothy (Bob) Schonknecht; Edith (Karl) Jensen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Maurice is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Juliette Vany; and brother-in-law Louis Lavoie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mr. Maurice Vany may be directed to the BUH Foundation Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Funeral Home Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium

2741-99th St, Unit #5

North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4

306-445-7570 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close