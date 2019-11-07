VOEGELI: Max William Voegeli passed away August 25, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Max was born Feb. 7, 1932 in Speers. He was a farmer to the end still residing in his home on the farm. He had rented out his grain land, but still was helping feed cows. One of the things Max enjoyed most was visiting, he had a chair at the big table for coffee time in the Co-op. Max is survived by his brother Allan (Lorraine); sister-in-law Dorothy; nieces Audrey (Richard) Seib their daughter Stephanie (Blair) McIntosh their sons Seth and Carter McIntosh; Darlene Voegeli; Debbie (Rocky) Payne; Lissa (Dennis) Serhienko their daughters Katie and Cassidy. Max was predeceased by his parents Richard and Elise and two brothers Paul and Norman. Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Maymont School Gymnasium. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Voegeli may be directed to BUH Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nicole Welford and Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019