Obituary

WASKO: Mr. Terrance Wasko resident of North Battleford, SK passed away with family by his side at Battlefords Union Hospital Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 86 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Third Avenue United Church Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Dexter Van Dyke officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Terrance Wasko may be directed to BUH Foundation- Designated to Palliative Care Unit Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or to the Donor's Choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab & Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200) .
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
