WEBER: It is with profound sadness the family of Frank Weber announce his passing on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Frank was born in Wilkie, SK on August 22nd, 1934. He was the 3rd eldest in a family of 12 children. He grew up on a farm near Wilkie and his family later moved to Battleford. Frank met his wife Violet May Gardiner while playing music with his family band at a community function. On May 3rd, 1964, Frank and Vi were married. Frank was known as a humble and kind hearted person. He was a devoted husband and took special interest in caring for and meeting his wife's needs. Frank dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He made special memories with his grandchildren, making pancakes, baking bread and giving wheel barrow rides. Frank was a gentle man with a peaceable spirit that will be missed very much. Frank leaves to mourn his loving wife Vi; their children Greg (Michelle), Jason (Melissa):Jacob, Katelyn and Matthias, and Kari (Eliot): Joshua and Emmalee; Brothers & Sisters Florentine McIntosh, George Weber, Peter (Marlene) Weber, Dianne Scheller, Ron (Karen) Weber, Frances Weber and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Rose and Frank; Brothers Phil, Lambert, Carl, and John; Sister Magdalina Weber and an infant sister; Frank is also predeceased by his infant daughter Julieanne. Memorial donations may be made in Franks honor to the Watch Tower Bible & Tract Society of Canada, 13893 Highway 7, Georgetown, Ontario L7G 4S4, or to a charity of the donor's choice. A heartfelt thank you to our family, dear friends and neighbors for the outpouring of love, support, and for that many delicious meals you brought. A special thank you to Dr. Kumbali, the BUH nursing staff on 2nd west and in palliative care, for you compassionate care of Frank. We would also like to thank Martine de Bussac of Sallows&McDonald-Wilson&Zehner Funeral Home for looking after the funeral arrangements and your guidance that has followed.







