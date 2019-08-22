WICK: In Loving Memory of Alvin Keith Wick, born November 4, 1954 at North Battleford, SK., passed away August 11, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Alvin is survived by his brothers: Jim (Judi): Lana (Ira Bird), Tracy & Ryan; Wayne: Corey (Pam), Justin & Kalle (Ryan) along with numerous cousins. He is predeceased by his parents Andrew & Norine Wick and his sister Carol. A Celebration Of Life was held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service, North Battleford, SK with Joyce Salie officiating. Music Ministry: Organist - Glenn Goodman; Hymns: How Great Thou Art & What A Friend We Have In Jesus. Honorary Pallbearers were Ed Koopman, Daryl Rackel, Myron Tkatchuk, Randy Sidebottom, John Gabor, Dale Gidych and all others who shared Alvin's life. Memorials are requested to Lung Association of Saskatchewan, 1231 8th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5. Interment was at the City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019