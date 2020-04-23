Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WIEST. View Sign Service Information McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Fish Creek Chapel 14441 Bannister Road S.E. Calgary , AB T2X 3J3 (403)-256-9575 Obituary

Eliane (Eileen) November 26, 1925 – North Battleford, Saskatchewan April 18, 2020 – Calgary, Alberta Eliane (Eileen) Marie Therese Wiest, beloved wife of the late Frank Wiest, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Wentworth Manor in Calgary at the age of 94. Eileen was born on November 26, 1925 in North Battleford, SK, to Rene and Mathilde Magosse. She grew up alongside Elsie, Gerald and Conrad on the family farm near Cochin, SK, which created lifelong memories and wonderful stories that her children cherish. Eileen is survived by sons, Gerry (Lorraine) of Courtenay, BC, and Reg (Eva) of Calgary; daughters, Bernadine (Gary) of Medicine Hat, Annette of Edmonton and Michelle (Tom) of Long Grove, IL, USA; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. On the farm, Eileen developed a love of all animals and especially enjoyed horseback riding and fishing on Murray Lake. Later, she worked at Prince's retail store in Battleford, SK, where she met Frank, the love of her life. They were married for fifty-eight years, from June 8, 1950 to January 2009 when Frank passed away. They worked together to raise their five children on Moosomin First Nation where Frank was the school principal. Later they moved to Battleford, North Battleford and Calgary. Eileen and Frank were devout Catholics. They were a wonderful example of commitment to each other, family and faith. Eileen was a resilient, strong woman who cared for her family with love, delicious meals and a meticulous home. She was an accomplished seamstress who took great pride creating everything from a daughter's wedding dress to patching a garment. Later in life, she enjoyed many visits with her grandchildren, relaxing many parental rules which delighted the children. In 2001, Frank and Eileen moved to Calgary to be closer to family. The past 9 years, Eileen was cared for at Wentworth Manor. Special thanks to her physician, Dr. Mary Jane Shankel, and the staff at Wentworth Manor. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Calgary with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as honourary pallbearers. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Eileen's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Eileen Wiest, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 BANNISTER ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403- 256-9575. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 23 to May 7, 2020

