WILKINS: In loving memory of Phyllis Wilkins, born July 3, 1922 at Maymont, SK., passed away peacefully with family at her side February 10, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish Phyllis's memory are her children: Richard (Marion) and their children: Sandra (Monty) and their children: Ashley (Josh) and their children: Phoenix and Chanel; Sara (Brian) and daughter Vetra; Jayleen (Pat) and sons: Dean (Andrea) and Devon; Byron (Christina) and children Mackenzie, Benjamin and Joshua; Linda (Ray) Carriere and children: Rhonda (Terry), Michael (Angela) and children Andrew, Katie and Justin; David (Beverly) and children: Tammy (Glen) Ross and children: Brandon (Robyn) and Jenifer, Christopher (UBecky) and sons: Michael and Connor; Maureen (Greg) Vaughan and sons: Scott (Kristine) and children Emsley and Ryker; Brock; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband George, Grandson Troy Vaughan, Daughter-in-law Valery, Granddaughter-in-law Becky, Brothers Harold & Alder, Sister Ivy, all her Brother-in-laws and Sister-in-laws. Memorial donations may be made to Villa Pascal or Heart and Stroke Foundation. A graveside service will be held in the Spring. Phyllis's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Villa Pascal and Battlefords Union Hospital for the excellent care given to our mother. Condolences can be sent to





338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 446-4200

