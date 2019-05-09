Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy ZUCHOTZKI. View Sign Obituary

ZUCHOTZKI, Randy John (Bear) Passed away peacefully in the Kelowna General Hospital on April 19th 2019. He was born Oct 16, 1957 at Goodsoil Hospital. He is survived by his Mother, Agnes, His loving daughter Laura, Her Husband Mark, two grandsons, Bentley and Kashtyn. His sister Sylvia (Kenny), brothers, Jerome & Rick. 3 nieces, Pam, Toni-lyn, Jamie and one nephew, Mitchell. He is predeced by his father Peter Zuchotzki. He grew up in Goodsoil and worked on the farm. Moved to the city and began his career in the construction trade where he worked until his heath (diabetes) cause him to stop working. After a long battle with the disease he passed away. With heartfelt thank to Doctors, nurses, and staff for great care they gave Randy at Kelowna Hospital. __________________________________________________





Passed away peacefully in the Kelowna General Hospital on April 19th 2019. He was born Oct 16, 1957 at Goodsoil Hospital. He is survived by his Mother, Agnes, His loving daughter Laura, Her Husband Mark, two grandsons, Bentley and Kashtyn. His sister Sylvia (Kenny), brothers, Jerome & Rick. 3 nieces, Pam, Toni-lyn, Jamie and one nephew, Mitchell. He is predeced by his father Peter Zuchotzki. He grew up in Goodsoil and worked on the farm. Moved to the city and began his career in the construction trade where he worked until his heath (diabetes) cause him to stop working. After a long battle with the disease he passed away. With heartfelt thank to Doctors, nurses, and staff for great care they gave Randy at Kelowna Hospital. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 9 to May 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close