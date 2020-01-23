Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abram "Abe" Martens. View Sign Service Information Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306)-883-3500 Obituary

Abram "Abe" Martens September 9, 1927 – January 6, 2020 Abe passed away in the Battlefords Union Hospital, with his family by his side, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at age 92. Abe resided in North Battleford since 1997, but his heart never left the farm near Rabbit Lake. He was a farmer all his life and often talked about breaking the land and how farming practices changed over the years, but knew it was the only vocation for him. He was a quiet and gentle man who loved his family dearly, was thankful to God for all he had been given, was hardworking and helped wherever he could. He is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Cheryl Redekop (David), son Eldon Martens (Laurie), daughter Joyce Fast (Trevor). Grandpa will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Justin Redekop (Ashlyn), Brandon Redekop, Sarah Brotzell (Graham), Mikayla Martens, Shawn Martens, Josh Fast (Karissa Quessy), Marissa Fast; also by great grandchildren Baylor and Calder Redekop, Tiffany and Lincoln Brotzell, and Amelia Prouse. He is predeceased by: His parents, Abram and Anna Martens, his sisters, Judith and Helen, his brother, Henry, his brothers-in-law, Sam Bergen, Art Froese, and Ervin Friesen, his sister-in-law, Evelyn Martens. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Rabbit Lake Community Hall with Rev. Don Unger officiating. Private Family Interment followed in the Rabbit Lake Mennonite Church Cemetery. Donations in memory of Abe Martens may be made to Gideon's International In Canada as tokens of remembrance. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff in Palliative Care at the Battlefords Union Hospital for their compassion and kindness while caring for their Dad. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit





Abe passed away in the Battlefords Union Hospital, with his family by his side, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at age 92. Abe resided in North Battleford since 1997, but his heart never left the farm near Rabbit Lake. He was a farmer all his life and often talked about breaking the land and how farming practices changed over the years, but knew it was the only vocation for him. He was a quiet and gentle man who loved his family dearly, was thankful to God for all he had been given, was hardworking and helped wherever he could. He is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Cheryl Redekop (David), son Eldon Martens (Laurie), daughter Joyce Fast (Trevor). Grandpa will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Justin Redekop (Ashlyn), Brandon Redekop, Sarah Brotzell (Graham), Mikayla Martens, Shawn Martens, Josh Fast (Karissa Quessy), Marissa Fast; also by great grandchildren Baylor and Calder Redekop, Tiffany and Lincoln Brotzell, and Amelia Prouse. He is predeceased by: His parents, Abram and Anna Martens, his sisters, Judith and Helen, his brother, Henry, his brothers-in-law, Sam Bergen, Art Froese, and Ervin Friesen, his sister-in-law, Evelyn Martens. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Rabbit Lake Community Hall with Rev. Don Unger officiating. Private Family Interment followed in the Rabbit Lake Mennonite Church Cemetery. Donations in memory of Abe Martens may be made to Gideon's International In Canada as tokens of remembrance. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff in Palliative Care at the Battlefords Union Hospital for their compassion and kindness while caring for their Dad. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Mark Muir, Funeral Director, Spiritwood, SK (306-883-3500). __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close