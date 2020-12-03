PASUTTO:
It is with sadness the family of Ada Pasutto, resident of Harwood Manor announce her passing on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Harwood Manor, North Battleford, SK. Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK with Fr. Phinh Do, Celebrant. Covid 19 Restrictions will apply. Memorial donations are requested to Alzheimer Society Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). To Watch Live Stream of Service click this link: https://www.facebook.com/EternalMemoriesFuneralService