Ada PASUTTO
PASUTTO: It is with sadness the family of Ada Pasutto, resident of Harwood Manor announce her passing on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Harwood Manor, North Battleford, SK. Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK with Fr. Phinh Do, Celebrant. Covid 19 Restrictions will apply. Memorial donations are requested to Alzheimer Society Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). To Watch Live Stream of Service click this link: https://www.facebook.com/EternalMemoriesFuneralService




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
