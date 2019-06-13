Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Wilkinson. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

Agnes Jeanne Jullion Wilkinson Mrs. Agnes Wilkinson resident of Edam Enriched Manor passed away peacefully with family by her side at Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 92 years. Agnes is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jocelyne† (Gary†) Grismer and their daughter, Jennifer Ritchie (Darryl Wensley) and family; son, Guy (Emily) Jullion and their children, Angela (Mike) Weber and family, Joel (Cindy) Jullion and family, Adam (Lindsey) Jullion and family, Brett (Cassie) Jullion and family, Jenna (Jason) Nash and family; son, Denis (Cami) Jullion and their children, Amy (Brad) Crossland and family, Suzanne (Chad) Blais and family; son, Marc (Carlys) Jullion and their children, Dustin Jullion, Sean (Shauna) Jullion and family, Jessica (Blair) Knowlton and family; daughter, Paulette (Lenny) Blais and their children, Jeremy (Nicole) Blais and family, Robyn (Grant) Wilson and family; daughter, Nicole (Alan) Babiuk and their daughter, Kaitlin (Scott) Hedin and family; son, Mike (Shelley) Jullion and their children, Shalane (Mat) Thacker and family, Alyssa (Ryan) Roach and family, Rylan (Brittany) Jullion and family, Bryn Jullion (Jessica Belland); 18 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; brother, Francois Gallais; sister, Anne Sitter; brother-in-law, Ted Williams; and sisters-in-law, Rose-Marie Gallais and Margaret Gallais. She was predeceased by her parents, Honoré and Marie Gallais; father and mother-in-law, Alphonse and Julie Jullion; her first husband, Charles Jullion; her second husband, Neil Wilkinson; brothers, Maurice, Hubert and Brieux; and sisters, Marie, Celine, Therese, Gertrude, Cecile and Helen. Vigil of Prayer was held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. both from St. Hippolyte Roman Catholic Church in Vawn, SK with Father Peter Paase as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Wilkinson may be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Condolences for the family may be left at







