ULMER, Alan Jacob
March 31, 1924 - October 12, 2020 Peacefully, with family at his side, Alan passed away October 12, 2020. Cherished father of Linda Jean, Brian (Martha) and Cheryl (Danny). Doting grandfather to Catherine(James), Elizabeth and Rebecca Ulmer; James(Zoe) and Peter Flahive. He was brother to surviving sisters Gertrude Strauss and Betty McClure. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, his brother Joe, and parents George and Kathrine Ulmer. Born March 31, 1924, in Herbert SK, the family moved to Meadow Lake in 1934 where Alan's father ran a saddlery business. In a lifetime that spanned a century, Alan's life truly reflected the story of Canada. The son of a German immigrant and a second generation Canadian, Alan's family rode the prosperity of the 1920's, the hard times of the 1930's, and the patriotism of a young country when Alan enlisted, at age 18, in the Royal Canadian Navy during World War II. Serving overseas allowed Alan to see the world, from Ireland to Egypt. Alan's ship was stationed off the coast of Normandy, France on D–Day, June 1944. Returning home, Alan married Mary Anderson in 1949, moving his young family to North Battleford in 1955. Alan loved summers at the family cabin at Meota, Jackfish Lake, where he sailed, water skied, and spent many happy days with family. A gifted athlete, Alan achieved a hole in one in golf, a perfect game in bowling, and an eight-ender in curling. Even into his 90's he fished with his grandsons and bowled with his granddaughters. Alan's career was in the autoparts industry in North Battleford. As a young businessman and father he was part of a community effort to bring physicians to his city and helped lay the groundwork to develop Table Mountain Ski Resort. A long life well lived, Alan was an adventuresome man, keenly interested in people and the world around him, and always maintained a great love for his family. At Alan's request, there will be no funeral service. Special thanks to Dr. Patricia Campbell, Dr. Kylie Kvinlaug, the staff at RUH Cardiology Service, and all his dear coffee row friends, especially Pat, Bruce, George, and Al. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
