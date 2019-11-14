Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Keller. View Sign Obituary

KELLER: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Alan Keller announce his sudden passing at the Royal University Hospital on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age of 50 years. A Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Garden Chapel- Battlefords Funeral Service 1332 100th St North Battleford, SK from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Western Development Museum - Heritage Hall . Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Alan Keller may be directed to a Charity of the Donor's Choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.







It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Alan Keller announce his sudden passing at the Royal University Hospital on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age of 50 years. A Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Garden Chapel- Battlefords Funeral Service 1332 100th St North Battleford, SK from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Western Development Museum - Heritage Hall . Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Alan Keller may be directed to a Charity of the Donor's Choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close