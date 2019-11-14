KELLER: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Alan Keller announce his sudden passing at the Royal University Hospital on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age of 50 years. A Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Garden Chapel- Battlefords Funeral Service 1332 100th St North Battleford, SK from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Western Development Museum - Heritage Hall . Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Alan Keller may be directed to a Charity of the Donor's Choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019