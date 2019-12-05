Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Edward (Ted) Nash. View Sign Obituary

Alfred (Ted) Edward Nash November 17, 1951 - November 17, 2019 The family of Alfred (Ted) Edward Nash is deeply saddened by his passing on November 17, 2019. Ted was a kind, hard working and generous man. Coaching and Farming were Ted's main passions, both of which were enjoyed along side close friends and family. Ted had a deep connection with music; many of his fondest memories were spent playing guitar and singing with friends and family around a campfire. He even spent time playing competitive radio talent nights. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandpa, friend and coach whose generosity and kindness touched the lives of all who knew him. Ted is survived by his loving wife Donna, three children Tracie (Brad) Davies, Ryan Nash and Wesley (Teal) Nash; 7 grandchildren Rebecca and Wade Davies, Emma and Grace Nash, and Lincoln, Everhett and Kolt Nash. Ted had a very close relationship with his nephew Jason (Jenna) Nash and their two daughters Harper and Wren Nash. Ted leaves behind his brothers Donald (Pam) and Jim (Sandy) Nash as well as sisters Connie (Harris) Allin, Dorreen (Nat) Sawchyn, Pat (Draysen) Jones and Marleen Marin. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law Mary Ward and brother-in-law Raymond (Val) Ward. Ted was predeceased by his parents Ernie and Emma Nash, brother Jack Nash and sister-in-law Claudette Ward. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Glaslyn Recreation Board, Lady Minto Health Center or Parkinson's Canada. A celebration of life in honour of Ted was held at the Edam Community Centre on Thursday, November 21st. at 2:00 p.m. __________________________________________________





