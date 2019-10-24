Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Julia Holmes. View Sign Service Information Sallows and McDonald - Wilson and Zehner 1271 103 Street North Battleford , SK S9A1K7 (306)-445-2418 Obituary

HOLMES: Alice Julia Holmes was born December 2, 1938 in the Richard area. She attended Bromley School until Grade 8, when she left to help on the farm. She was the youngest of eight kids. She eventually met Wallace Holmes, a close friend of her brother Vernon. They were married July 1965 and stayed at the farm with her Mother Cora until they moved to North Battleford in 1969, where they lived most of their lives. Wallace passed away in November of 1986 and she never found another love. Being a mother of four mischievous girls Sherry, Pearl, Fern and Brenda kept her on her toes but she never complained. Alice had a strong love of country music and afternoon soap operas. She moved to Valley View towers in 2000 and remained there until 2016. She then moved to Rose Gill lodge in Rabbit Lake where she really enjoyed living and watching the birds out her window. She spent her last few months at River Heights lodge until she passed away on Sept. 30, 2019. Alice is dearly missed by her daughters Sherry (Pat) Schwab & children Johnathon (Panam), Nickolas, Matthew (Tanya), Lucas, Jeff (Cory) & children Abigail, Elizabeth and Finnan; Jennifer & daughter Michaela; Jessica (Jeff) & children Lexi, Leah and Levi, Pearl Holmes (Chris) & children Randy (Jamie) & children Braxton & Nash; Joelene & children Mika, Hunter and Skylar; Tristin, Carson, Marisa and Leelyn, Fern Holmes (Greg) & children Damian, Brandon, Ashley & son Demetrius; Marcus and Tess, Brenda (Russell) Aumack & children Liam, Grayson and Keatley, her sister Evelyn Rafuse, sister-in-law Helen Holmes as well as many extended family, in-laws and friends. Alice was predeceased by her husband Wallace Holmes, parents Cora & Martin Rafuse, grandchild Sherry Patricia Schwab, siblings Joseph (Grace) Rafuse, Gerald "Tony" Rafuse, Bob (Ruby) Rafuse, Kenneth (Lucille) Rafuse, Vernon (Jean) Rafuse and Emily (John) Church. Funeral service was held Oct. 5 with Joyce Salie officiating. Memorial donations can go to the Battlefords Humane Society or the . Arrangements entrusted to Jennifer Wildeman at Sallows & McDonald ~ Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home 306-445-2418.







