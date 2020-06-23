Alice Margaret Soiseth
May 05, 1934 - June 14, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Alice Soiseth, nee Haugland, announce her passing on June 14, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving husband Ralph, daughters Carol (Jim) Baxter, Brenda Soiseth, Barbara (Dana) Omland and son Kevin Soiseth. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Chris, Carla, Ilana, Joel, Kayla, Erin, Carter and Kyra. She will also be fondly remembered by her surviving siblings, her in-laws and her many nieces and nephews. A private service of remembrance will be held, with immediate family in attendance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Ralph & Family,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our prayers are with you all at this time.
David & Sylvia Jensen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved