It is with great sadness that the family of Alice Soiseth, nee Haugland, announce her passing on June 14, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving husband Ralph, daughters Carol (Jim) Baxter, Brenda Soiseth, Barbara (Dana) Omland and son Kevin Soiseth. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Chris, Carla, Ilana, Joel, Kayla, Erin, Carter and Kyra. She will also be fondly remembered by her surviving siblings, her in-laws and her many nieces and nephews. A private service of remembrance will be held, with immediate family in attendance.



