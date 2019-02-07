Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia Dawn Hanwell. View Sign

HANWELL: It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Alicia Dawn Hanwell on January 28, 2019 at the age of 38 in Saskatoon, SK. Beloved daughter of David and Georgia Hanwell, Alicia will be lovingly remembered by her partner James Nobel, sisters Cecilie Hanwell (Wesley Higgs) and Brenna (Daniel) De Angelis, nieces Elsie and Maeve, grandmother Geraldine Silverson and her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Alicia will also be missed by their cats Kali, Gwydion and Byakko. She was predeceased by her grandparents Garth Stouffer of Saskatoon, Edmund and Marjorie Sheardown of Brandon, MB and her aunt, Kay Sheardown. Alicia was born in Saskatoon and raised in North Battleford, graduating from the Comprehensive High School in 1999. Alicia was involved in music with each school band as well as jazz band, Kinsmen Band and still played flute for her own pleasure. She belonged to many groups in North Battleford and spent a lot of time at the Kinsmen Pool taking lessons, belonging to the synchronized swim club, eventually lifeguarding and teaching lessons. She spent many happy hours in that pool. In 2011, she graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a double major in Computer Science and English. Alicia loved to make things with her mind and with her hands including gardening, cooking and all things computer related. She eagerly began new projects, working in new mediums and learning new skills. Alicia enjoyed greatly her work in Web Design, most recently with BlackSun Inc. in Saskatoon. She shared her many talents with everyone around her, passionately committed to helping people learn and achieve their goals. Alicia was steadfast in her sense of self, her relationships with those she loved and her desire to make the world a better, more beautiful place in her own way. Alicia's family and friends are invited to gather for a reception at Windsor Chapel, 704 Windsor Street, Saskatoon, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. A committal service will take place at a later date. A scholarship for a graduating female student from North Battleford Comprehensive High School attending a university science program will be established in celebration of Alicia. Donations may be made to Living Sky School Division, 509 Pioneer Avenue, North Battleford, SK, S9A 4A5 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of Chelsea Krentz - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200





1201 8th Street East

Saskatoon , SK S7H 0S5

(306) 978-5200

