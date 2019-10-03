Allen Kulyk

Obituary

KULYK: Mr. Allen Kulyk resident of Hafford, SK passed away at the Royal University Hospital at the age of 69 years. A Celebration of Life Service was held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Western Development Museum with Reverend Janice Trost officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Town of Battleford Cemetery. Left to cherish his precious memory: Wife: Hazel Kulyk Siblings: Lorne Kulyk-Chuck (Paula) Zadko, Paige Zadko, Brandon, Keagan, Casandra Horrell; Glenn (Pam) Kulyk; Children: Claudette (Paul) Lacey, Jim Ruda; Grandchildren: Christine (Dallas) Hanson, David Lacey, Micheal Ruda, Tammara Ruda (Mitch Blair); Great-grandchildren: Piper & Joey Hanson, Hayden & Xavier Blair Along with Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews & Cousins; Allen's family that are now reunited in the heavens above: Parents: Joe & Jean Kulyk; Children: Jason Ruda; Grandparents: Thomas & Olena Kulyk, John & Anne Luchkiw. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Allan Kulyk may be directed to Wounded Warriors Canada #1900 – 1500 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC V6G 2Z6 or 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, SK S4P 2R3 For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
