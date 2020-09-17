PERRET: Amedee "Frenchie" Perret passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home, with family at his side. He is survived by his son, Jody (wife: Tracey; children: Shane & Michelle; Ryan & Morgan; Courtney & Shaun; and Brody; and great grandchildren: Brixton, Benson, Charlee & Georgia); son, Jason (children: Derek & Sophia); sister, Yvette; brothers: Brian; Norman (Dorothy); Eddie; Ernie; Bobby; many nieces and nephews, and many dear life-long friends. Amedee was born in Duck Lake, SK on October 25, 1939, the second oldest of eight children. He was predeceased by his parents, Etienne and Marie; his wife, Norain; and his sister, Patsy. At the age of 18, Amedee met the love of his life, Norain, at the roller rink in North Battleford. They married July 25, 1959; and adopted two sons, Jody and Jason. They made their home in North Battleford/Battleford for many years, where Amedee worked in construction; owning his own welding and machining company; and later finishing his career as Shop Foreman at G&C Asphalt. As a family, they treasured their time at the lake; and in 1981, they relocated to a creekfront property in Cochin, SK. Amedee was an all-around skilled tradesman – be it woodworking, machining, or mechanics. He'd often be called upon to build something. He recounted that sometimes it would be scratched onto a napkin. Given a little time, he'd figure it out. He was ingenious when it came to designing, renovating, fixing or scratch building. And he was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbours. His no-nonsense attitude served him well. He had high standards and expected the best out of himself and the people surrounding him whether family, friends, for those who worked with or for him. He took great pride in his family – particularly in the grandkids and great grandchildren. His face would light up whenever they would visit. Each of them was special to him in their own way. His easy, playful demeanour made him instantly likeable. You knew he took a shine to you if he teased you or gave you a nickname. He loved to tell a good story – and oh, what a laugh he had – completely infectious! His gruff exterior would melt away the moment you handed him a baby or a puppy. Truly a genuine soul, he was one of a kind – a real character who left a lasting impression on all those who came to know and love him. He will be forever missed. __________________________________________________







