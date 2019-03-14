Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Christian (Miller) Dollansky. View Sign

Amy Christian (Miller) Dollansky Nov. 11, 1923 - March 8, 2019. Throughout her life Amy called many places home. She was born at Golden Prairie, Sask. to pioneer parents. As a young married woman and parent of six children she resided at Consul, Sask. for many years. She then lived at various locations in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including Fort MacLeod, Biggar, Hafford and Radisson, before spending many years at Clinksgill Manor in Saskatoon. Her final days were spent at Valley View Tower I and River Heights Lodge in North Battleford. Amy is survived by six children: Lola (Harry) Knopf of Vernon, B.C.; Eric (Sabrina) Heglund of Ardrossan, Alta.: Dianne (Ron Spooner) Loucks, Campbell River, B.C.; Paul (Teresa) Heglund of Consul, Sask.; Rebecca (Bryan) Doig, Battleford, Sask.; and Patrick (Helen) Heglund of Vernon, B.C.; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Dora (Vaughn) and William Miller and her siblings: Richard (Dick) Miller; Bertha Annon; Edith Backman; Jacob (Jake) Miller; and Wesley (Bud) Miller; and special friend, Norman Bailey. Card of Thanks Amy's family expresses sincere thanks to the staff at River Heights Lodge for their excellent care and compassion; to Dr. Campbell, whose kindness and communication throughout her care and during Amy's final hours was so comforting; to all who befriended her during her stay at the lodge; and to all our friends and co-workers for their support. She was an amazing woman and we will remember her always. __________________________________________________





