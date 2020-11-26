1/1
Andrew SENDECKI
SENDECKI: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Andrew Sendecki announce his passing at the Royal University Hospital Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Andrew is lovingly remembered by his wife Bonnie and their wonderful children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren: son, Sheldon- grandsons: Ashton & Ayden Sendecki; daughter Deanna Carriere (Wayne) - grandsons: Thomas Hillier (Jess), Remi Hillier (great granddaughter), Skylar Hillier (Chantal), great granddaughter, Natayah Hillier; Wyntr Scheres (granddaughter), Wriley Scheres (grandson), Lydia Scheres (great-granddaughter); son, Shawn Sendecki (Sharona)- granddaughter, Natelka Sendecki, Andreya Sendecki, grandson, Krystian Sendecki; brothers: John Sendecki (Olga), Nick Sendecki; beloved nieces and nephews: Johnnie(Rhonda), Donna (Robert Reed), Jordan, Nikki, Neal, Charlotte, Adeline, Tyler and Courtney. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Mr. Sendecki can be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation - 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. We are confident, I say and willing to be absent from the body, and to be Present with the Lord – 2 Corinthians 5:8




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
