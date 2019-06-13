PENNER: Mrs. Anne Penner resident of North Battleford, SK passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Funeral Service was held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Territorial Drive Alliance Church with Pastor Keith Klippenstein & Reverend Don Unger officiating. A Private Family interment was held at the Glenbush Cemetery. Anne is beautifully remembered by her children, Barb (Rick) Rosendahl - Travis & Kaylee, Karen, Melissa; Keith Penner - Brooke & Kyle, Spencer, Saige; Bev (Fred) Klassen - Chalsie, Briar & Kristen, Harley & Amanda - Calvin & Cain, Lisa & Curtis - Jasmine, Dara, Vienna, Luna; Dave (Karen) Penner - Jaxon - Renae, Nichole; Corey (Christine) Penner - Brittany & Adam - Great-Grandchildren Zayden, Huxley, Sawyer, Brett & Katie; Judy (Blake) Lybeck - Jessica - great-grandchild Cash, Brandon & Steph, Meghan & Shane, Sabrina & Micheal; Heidi (Hugh) Brinkhurst - Dawson, Conner. Predeceased by her parents, John & Elizabeth Wiebe; husband, Frank Penner; daughter-in-law, Chantel Penner; grandchild, Braxton Penner; great-grandchildren, Chloe Penner and Hannah Penner. Memorial donations may be directed to Sanctuary of Hope - John Hagee for more information visit https://www.jhm.org/sohcares For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Battlefords Funeral Service.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from June 13 to June 20, 2019