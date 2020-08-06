FOSTER:
Annette Annie Foster (nee Guenter) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Annette Annie Foster on July 28th, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Annette was born December 1, 1926 in the Osler, SK. area on a dairy farm. She was second of four children. She attended public school in the Osler area and then normal school in Saskatoon. She taught her first year at a one-room school in the Osler area, grades 1 to 10 with 44 students, at the age of 17. She then moved to Speers area and continued her teaching career at the Springbank School. She met her beloved husband Chad Foster there and together they had three children. Once her children were all of school age, she returned to teaching in Speers and taught for two years in Maymont. While teaching she attended classes at the U. of S. earning a bachelor of Education Degree. She was a very dedicated teacher and was devoted to her students. Annette worked with her husband on the farm and had a passion for gardening. They moved to Saskatoon in 1990. Her years in Saskatoon were spent gardening in the summer and doing needlepoint art in the winter. She grew the most beautiful flower gardens. In 2017, she moved to Hafford to be closer to her children and she loved the peace and quiet, more than anything Annette was a loving and caring wife and mother. Her family brought her the greatest joy. She will be forever loved. Annette was predeceased by her parents John & Anna Guenter; her husband Chad Foster; her eldest and loving son Hugh; sister Erna Brown and brother John Guenter; brother and sister-in-law; Charles (Pat) Foster; her parents-in-law Robert (Marie) Foster. Annette is survived by her two children and best friends, Donna Foster and Terry Foster; grandchildren Chad & Caitlin Foster; her dear brother Ted Guenter, nieces, nephews, many former students and friends. A Service in her honour will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, 345-3rd Avenue South #1, Saskatoon, SK. S7K 1M6. Sallows & McDonald – Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, Wally Markewich in care of arrangements. 306-445-2418. Condolences can be left at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com.