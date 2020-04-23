LINS: Annie Aura Lins – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annie Aura Lins on April 7th 2020 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Annie was born to George and Ellen Savage on January 11th 1922 in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. Annie married Alex Lins on July 7th 1946, who predeceased her in 2005, as well as her four siblings: Irene, Lila, Yvonne, and George. She leaves to mourn her six children Leo (Albertine), Beverly (Gary), Alfred (Linda), Robert (Sheila), Myrna, and Merle; as well as eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Annie was most proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. First and foremost she was a Wife, a Mother, a Grandmother, and a Great-Grandmother; she loved all her family. We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, Aides and staff at River Heights Lodge where Mom lived for the past 10 years. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sallows & McDonald – Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020