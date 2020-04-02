Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Polischuk. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

POLISCHUK: It is with tears and sadness that the family of Annie Polischuk mourn her passing at the age of 92, with family by her side. Annie joins her devoted husband of 69 years, Peter and her parents Tina and John Sanoy. Her life is remembered and celebrated by her family including her daughters Judy (Roy) Biller and Patricia (Brian) Squire; her grandchildren and great grand children Timothy Biller - Jesse, Tyler and May , Heather (David) Jonson - Cicely, Pamela (Mark) Stadnyk - Emma and Avery, Jessica (Scott) Craig - Madisyn, Taylor, Hudson and Hailey, Melissa (Joel) Clark - Rome and Alexandra Squire; her brothers Nick (Mary Anne) Sanoy, Peter (Adeline) Sanoy, Bill (Jean) Sanoy and sister Irene Arsenault as well as many nieces and nephews. Annie will always be remembered for her beautiful quilts and her various hand crafted creations. As well as the many family holiday celebrations that always included her delicious recipes, quality time spent together and the love of her family. The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff of Villa Pascal. The love, attention and hard work that went into Baba's care was above and beyond. We are grateful that you were there for her and for us. A private interment was held at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with a Celebration of Life held for Baba sometime this summer. Memorial donations in Annie's honour can be forwarded to Villa Pascal, 1301-113th Street, North Battlford, SK S9A 3K1. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium.







