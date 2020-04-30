Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony SALZL. View Sign Service Information Marshall's Funeral Home Ltd 135 2nd Street West St. Walburg , SK S0M 2T0 (306)-248-3322 Obituary

SALZL: Anthony Salzl of Paradise Hill passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Anthony Salzl was born to Joseph and Frances Salzl (Hardes) on June 25, 1929 and raised on the homestead 8 miles north of Paradise Hill. He was the tenth of eleven siblings and the only surviving member of his family. In 1952, he married Shirley Chouinard and raised 5 children with her, Marcia, Keray, Cecilia, Laura and Keith. Though Anthony was fiercely proud and independent, he was very humble. He instilled a strong work ethic in his family, as well as honesty and integrity. He was a quiet man, and showed his love by his actions rather than words or gestures. He was a talented musician and loved playing his accordion and violin with friends and relatives. The outdoors were his playground, from biking around town to quadding in the bush, snowmobiling, fishing, camping and just going for Sunday drives with Shirley. A lot of the time there was a weiner roast involved as he loved campfires and hotdogs. He was predeceased by: Shirley, his wife of 61 years, whom he was ready to meet again in heaven; also Gracie, Roman, and August Germaine. He leaves to mourn his passing: his daughter, Marcia , and her children Sheldon and Travis and his daughters Cohen and Erin; his son, Keray (Lynne) and their children, Scott (Kassie) and children Taylor, Madison, Darienne, and Brooklyn, Brent(friend Michelle) and children Rory and Danika, Dean (Jackie) and children Trey, Drew, Quinn, and Lee (fiancé, Candace); his daughter, Cecilia (Ron) and their children, Christopher(Cynthia) and children Gianna, Isaiah and Nora, Nicole, Stephan and Carolyn; his daughter, Laura and her son Liam (friend Anela); his son, Keith (Carrie) and their daughters Rylynn and Rhiannon; his sisters-in-law Lucille Salzl, Lyla Salzl and Jane Salzl, and numerous nieces and nephews. There was a private Mass of Christian Burial on April 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Paradise Hill Catholic Church. Father Tru Le officiated, Keith Salzl, Carrie Salzl, Cecilia Germaine, Ron Germaine, Keray Salzl, and Lynne Salzl were the pallbearers. Sirii Miller provided the music, Lynne Salzl read the eulogy, Carrie Salzl, and Ron Germaine were the readers, Ron Germaine read the intentions, and Renee Hammer did the livestreaming of the service for all those who were unable to attend. Interment in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery followed the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Paradise Hill Care Home, or to the St. Walburg Health Complex. CARD OF THANKS Anthony's family would like to sincerely thank all those who called, sent flowers, texts, facebook messages, cards, and tributes on Our Lady of Sorrows facebook page and Marshall's website. This was so appreciated in this time of social distancing. Again, thank you to the staff of the Paradise Hill Care Home, Maidstone Pine Island Lodge & St. Walburg Health Complex. Anthony appreciated all of you and we thank you for your compassionate care. Thank you Fr. Tru for you kind words and Sirii Miller and Renee Hammer for your part in making the funeral mass beautiful and helping us reach so many people. Also thank you to all who joined in the procession to lay Anthony to rest. Your presence at the cemetery was very much appreciated. Thank you to Marshall's Funeral Home for helping us through this difficult time. Keray & Lynne Salzl Keith & Carrie Salzl Cecilia & Ron Germaine Marcia Elliott & Laura Salzl __________________________________________________





Anthony Salzl of Paradise Hill passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Anthony Salzl was born to Joseph and Frances Salzl (Hardes) on June 25, 1929 and raised on the homestead 8 miles north of Paradise Hill. He was the tenth of eleven siblings and the only surviving member of his family. In 1952, he married Shirley Chouinard and raised 5 children with her, Marcia, Keray, Cecilia, Laura and Keith. Though Anthony was fiercely proud and independent, he was very humble. He instilled a strong work ethic in his family, as well as honesty and integrity. He was a quiet man, and showed his love by his actions rather than words or gestures. He was a talented musician and loved playing his accordion and violin with friends and relatives. The outdoors were his playground, from biking around town to quadding in the bush, snowmobiling, fishing, camping and just going for Sunday drives with Shirley. A lot of the time there was a weiner roast involved as he loved campfires and hotdogs. He was predeceased by: Shirley, his wife of 61 years, whom he was ready to meet again in heaven; also Gracie, Roman, and August Germaine. He leaves to mourn his passing: his daughter,, and her children Sheldon and Travis and his daughters Cohen and Erin; his son,(Lynne) and their children, Scott (Kassie) and children Taylor, Madison, Darienne, and Brooklyn, Brent(friend Michelle) and children Rory and Danika, Dean (Jackie) and children Trey, Drew, Quinn, and Lee (fiancé, Candace); his daughter,(Ron) and their children, Christopher(Cynthia) and children Gianna, Isaiah and Nora, Nicole, Stephan and Carolyn; his daughter, Laura and her son Liam (friend Anela); his son,(Carrie) and their daughters Rylynn and Rhiannon; his sisters-in-law Lucille Salzl, Lyla Salzl and Jane Salzl, and numerous nieces and nephews. There was a private Mass of Christian Burial on April 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Paradise Hill Catholic Church. Father Tru Le officiated, Keith Salzl, Carrie Salzl, Cecilia Germaine, Ron Germaine, Keray Salzl, and Lynne Salzl were the pallbearers. Sirii Miller provided the music, Lynne Salzl read the eulogy, Carrie Salzl, and Ron Germaine were the readers, Ron Germaine read the intentions, and Renee Hammer did the livestreaming of the service for all those who were unable to attend. Interment in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery followed the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Paradise Hill Care Home, or to the St. Walburg Health Complex. CARD OF THANKS Anthony's family would like to sincerely thank all those who called, sent flowers, texts, facebook messages, cards, and tributes on Our Lady of Sorrows facebook page and Marshall's website. This was so appreciated in this time of social distancing. Again, thank you to the staff of the Paradise Hill Care Home, Maidstone Pine Island Lodge & St. Walburg Health Complex. Anthony appreciated all of you and we thank you for your compassionate care. Thank you Fr. Tru for you kind words and Sirii Miller and Renee Hammer for your part in making the funeral mass beautiful and helping us reach so many people. Also thank you to all who joined in the procession to lay Anthony to rest. Your presence at the cemetery was very much appreciated. Thank you to Marshall's Funeral Home for helping us through this difficult time. Keray & Lynne Salzl Keith & Carrie Salzl Cecilia & Ron Germaine Marcia Elliott & Laura Salzl __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close