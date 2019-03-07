Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARENT Michele. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michele Francoise Parent, age 52. Michele was born February 4th, 1967 in North Battleford SK. to her loving parents, mother Kate (Kay) "Williams" Parent, deceased December 24, 2014 and father Marcel Parent, deceased October 14, 2004.Michele was a loving sister to Louise Parent, age 54, living in Toronto ON. Michele treasured her special loving friendship with her "Terry-Bear", Terry Moroz of Saskatoon SK. from July 2008 until Michelle's passing. Michele always had a smile on her face and was a true friend to everyone she met. In her youth she was an award winning dancer in tap, ballet and jazz, a national debating champion, an honour student and was named Saskatchewan Junior Citizen of the Year. Michele was talented in debate, public speaking and politics, travelling to Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal with her talents. Michele always looked on the positive side of every situation and actually considered her illness a blessing in disguise as she felt it was her calling to stay home to be a caregiver for her mother and father during their golden years. Throughout the years Michele struggled with numerous mental health issues and addiction which in the end claimed Michele's life. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was forever grateful to the numerous mental health caregivers who kept her going- in particular the staff at the Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford, Sk. The Funeral service for Michele was held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Saskatoon Funeral Home, 338 4th Ave N, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Jean Baptiste cemetery at Delmas, SK. next to her parents Kate and Marcel Parent. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to AMGITS c/o The Saskatchewan Hospital Auxillary, Box 39, North Battleford, Saskatchewan, S9A 2X8.

