HEMMERLING: Arnold Martin Hemmerling was born November 8, 1934, at home (Sec. 36, Tp. 38, Rge. 18, W3rd), to Pearl and Martin Hemmerling, and passed into the presence of his Lord on May 2, 2019. He was the oldest of 5 children, Jennette, Ruby, Iver and Dwight. The family lived on a small farm, working the land before our technological era, engraining in Arnold a sense of discipline and hard work, which he did his best to instill in all of us! He accepted Christ as a young boy under the ministry of Budd and Evelyn Chartier. This changed the trajectory and focus of his life sending him to Life Bible College in Vancouver BC, where he met his love, Norma, in 1956. They started dating just after Christmas that year and they were married on June 22, 1957. In the first ten years of their marriage, they spent time in both SK and BC, before settling permanently on their farm 20 miles south of Battleford in 1968. They had four children: Trudy, Sandra, Duncan and Lori and feeling they had more to give made James, Milton, Roxanne, Norville, and Preston their own. Over the time of Arnold's life, he wore many hats including mill worker, mechanic, school bus driver, pastor and farmer. There were some things Arnold Hemmerling definitely was. First and foremost, he was a man of God. If his life could make a statement it would be this: God loves you. He wants to have a relationship with you, and through knowing and believing in Jesus you can have eternal life. Arnold and Norma lived their lives serving God in whatever ways they could, ministering in places such as Maymont, North Battleford, Wilkie, Sonningdale, Red Pheasant, Mosquito and Little Pine. They cultivated a life full of Godly friendships throughout their many years. It is a legacy from which the family have all been blessed. Arnold loved his family. It was a deep love, sometimes one for which he held on too tightly. But it is from that deep love that our family is bound. It makes us a Hemmerling and if you mess with one of us you will mess with us all. He had a big heart and a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and tease. How many of us have rolled our eyes at one of them or said, "Thanks, Grandpa (Dad)," in a sarcastic tone after. It amused him greatly though and so it amused us. We will miss the twinkle in his eye and the grin upon his face as he found himself hilarious! He loved to tell stories, and listen to and sing silly obscure songs, as well as hymns. He taught many of us how ride a horse, drive a tractor and shoot a gun. He was also stubborn, quick tempered, and opinionated; however, as we see these traits in ourselves, I think we can all agree it is what gives us part of our strength and keeps us going when others might quit. The greatest lesson he taught us was not anything temporal but the importance of eternal things! He lived his convictions until the very end still preaching the Word of God at age 84, with his beloved Sonningdale Pentecostal Church family. Arnold was one of a kind; his handshake, his hug, his voice all gave us a sense he was unbreakable, a pillar that would be there forever. He is deeply loved, and will be dearly missed by his children Trudy (Gordon) Unger, Sandra Baptiste, James Oxebin (Joyce), Duncan (Debbie) Hemmerling, Milton Oxebin, Lori (Lloyd) Bargen, Roxanne (Chris) Oxebin-Warner, Norville Oxebin (Nicole), Preston Oxebin; Sister - Jennette Beckman (John); Brothers - Iver (Darleene) Hemmerling, Dwight (Ida) Hemmerling; 36 beloved grandchildren and 24 precious great-grandchildren. We will try to carry on his legacy, faithful to the call, till we meet again. Arnold is now reunited with his wife of 56 years, Norma. He was predeceased by Norma, his parents Martin and Pearl Hemmerling, sister Ruby Beckman, and by 3 grandchildren, Micheal Oxebin, Joshua and Colson Bargen. __________________________________________________





