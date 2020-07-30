Ashley GLIEGE

GLIEGE: It is with regret & the deepest sadness within Dion's heart & soul to inform the unfortunate passing of Ashley Nicole Gliege on July 24, 2020. She leaves behind Dion BelRose, her partner of 7 years; Ava Patsy (her new-born daughter); Hunter (son) and Dion's direct family: mother, Pat BelRose; sister's-in-law: Starla (Danny) Tabacu – Dante, Dario, Jessie (Derrick) Steele – (Kaynin, Monroe); Moses (Joy) LaRose – Abbie (Kent) McLeod – Alliyah, Sara (Mike) Bjerkness – Hudson, Jake, Molly; Vince; Layne; Lori LaRose. She will be missed by all. Dion loved his girl, Ashley, more than anyone would/could ever know. They worked together, ate together, played together & made a beautiful baby girl together, Ava Patsy, born August 8, the day before Dion's birthday. Ava was the best gift that Ashley could have ever given me. Ashley passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Her last words to Dion were "Get to work". I love you Ashley Nicole Gliege, until we meet again. I'll look after Munchkie, she'll know all about you – I Promise! At the request of Ashley's family, they will be having a Private Celebration of Life. If so desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association, PO Box 26331 STN BRM B, Toronto, ON M7Y 4R1. Submitted by Dion BelRose







