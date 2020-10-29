BATES:
It is with great sadness the family and beloved wife of Mr. Barry Bates announce his passing at the Battlefords Union Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 78 years. As per Barry's request, no formal service will be held and a Private Family Service took place. A Public interment will be held at a later date and details will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mr. Barry Bates may be directed to the BUH Foundation Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or the Battlefords Humane Society Po Box 645 North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7. Left to cherish Barry's memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy (Margaret); children: Judi Weum (Duncan) and Maureen Bates (Curtis); grandchildren: Tessa Weum (Jaron), Danielle Weum (Randy) and Joelle Weum; step-grandchildren: Rachel Banting (Trevor), Drew Banting; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Reese, Lucas, Ty, Piers and Ellis; son-in-law, Lance Weum; brother-in-law, Butch Daoust (Debbie); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Barry was predeceased by his parents: Ada and Tom Bates; step-father, Ralph Owen; sister, Bev Tornberg; mother and father-in-law: Ruth and Phil Daoust; sister-in-law, Annette Daoust; step-grandson, Pearce Banting. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.