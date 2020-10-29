1/1
Barry Bates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BATES: It is with great sadness the family and beloved wife of Mr. Barry Bates announce his passing at the Battlefords Union Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 78 years. As per Barry's request, no formal service will be held and a Private Family Service took place. A Public interment will be held at a later date and details will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mr. Barry Bates may be directed to the BUH Foundation Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or the Battlefords Humane Society Po Box 645 North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7. Left to cherish Barry's memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy (Margaret); children: Judi Weum (Duncan) and Maureen Bates (Curtis); grandchildren: Tessa Weum (Jaron), Danielle Weum (Randy) and Joelle Weum; step-grandchildren: Rachel Banting (Trevor), Drew Banting; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Reese, Lucas, Ty, Piers and Ellis; son-in-law, Lance Weum; brother-in-law, Butch Daoust (Debbie); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Barry was predeceased by his parents: Ada and Tom Bates; step-father, Ralph Owen; sister, Bev Tornberg; mother and father-in-law: Ruth and Phil Daoust; sister-in-law, Annette Daoust; step-grandson, Pearce Banting. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved